Local food drives see increase in activity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. James the Less Catholic Church and St. Paul CME both held their monthly food drive on Saturday, with both churches seeing a notable increase in participants during the month of May.

“We serviced about 165 people today. The volume has increased immensely, first month was about three people, second month about five, and now we’re up to 165,” said Susanna Powers, receptionist at St. James Catholic Church.

St. James Catholic Church has partnered with Social Apostolate to further aid the Southside Savannah community.

“We have our food pantry and there’s also intervention services with Social Apostolate. Not only can you get your food and nutrition needs met, you can also get some of the social services as well,” said Powers.

St. Paul CME in downtown Savannah also saw a record number of people participating in their monthly food giveaway.

“We have had an overload of people coming out and just taking advantage of the free food that we have at 1605 Whitaker Street,” said Joseph Holman, organizer of St. Paul CME’s food giveaway. “Last month we gave out over 350 bags of food and supplies, and so far we have done over 300 today,” Holman added.

Both locations plan to continue serving their communities on the third Saturday of each month as long as the need is present.

