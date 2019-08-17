Local family seeking answers in 2017 cold case murder

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) –

It’s been two years since a man was gunned down in Garden City.

Garden City Police say 29-year old Rasheen Jasper was found shot in a car near The Chatham City Apartments on August 18, 2017.

“For the past two years, investigators have been diligently working on bringing justice to the Jasper Family. However with all cases, only evidence and information can help us solve these cases,” said Det. Cpl. Rodriguez.

Investigators say Jasper was rushed to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives say they haven’t gotten any leads but the family isn’t losing hope.

“The family has had to endure the memories of sorrow over the loss of their beloved. Unfortunately this mother and this family have become permanent members of a club upon which the membership fee is too high of a price to pay and there is no privilege of cancellation,” said Rev. Thomas Hart.

Family members tell News 3 they are living their worst nightmare and they hope someone comes forward with information on this case.

“He helped everyone regardless of what happened or what situation he was always helpful so I ask that you help us, his family, his mother especially to come to some type of closure,” said Marcheree Smalls, Jasper’s niece.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.