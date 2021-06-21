Local dog takes national title in professional dock diving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local dog trainer and her furry friend are diving in for the win!

The duo travels all over the southeast to compete in dock diving, a sport where dogs get judged by how far they jump off of a dock into a pool.

Reina is a 5-year-old rottweiler from Savannah who has been training for dock diving competitions for nearly three years. Reina was recently dubbed the country’s best professional dock diving rottweiler, a title her owner says was sure to come soon.

“Her first year, she was actually the number two rottweiler in the nation. She has jumped 26 feet, which in the history of dock diving, no rottweiler has ever done before,” says owner, Cindy McManus.

Reina spends most of her time in her backyard pool. It’s here where Reina practices her swimming, jumping and all of the other dog duties needed to win national titles.

“I just kept cultivating her diving from this dock and she just kept getting better and better and better,” McManus explains. Come competition time, McManus says shes all ears and light years ahead of her opponents.

“At the competitions, she’s definitely more serious. She’s amped up and has a handle on her collar because I have to hold her back from excitement. It’s a forty foot run into the pool and she just takes off.”

On top of being well known in the dock diving world, she also makes time for her community.

“Shes a certified therapy dog, she goes to libraries where kids read to her. She’s titled in agility, she’s titled in lure coursing, Fast CAT and she’s all around just a really great dog.”

Reina’s next local competition is in one month at the Dog Gone Sensational in Ridgeland, South Carolina.