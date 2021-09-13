Local doctors still urging Covid vaccination, says shot is best protection against variants

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Stephen Thacker, a pediatric infectious disease physician who serves as Memorial Health’s associate chief medical officer told reporters Monday that up to 140 people are hospitalized with Covid 19. He said 41 of them have been hospitalized for over three weeks and while no longer infectious are not yet well enough to leave the hospital.

Dr. Thacker says the Delta Variant is affecting younger people and that the average age of hospitalized patients is now 30 to 50 years old. He also says more children are getting sick and are being hospitalized.

“95 plus percent of these children are of the age that they couldn’t receive the vaccine (it’s 12 years old) and so again the only way the community protects them and prevents them from being harmed by this virus is choosing vaccination for themselves,” said Thacker.

Thacker says Georgia continues to have lower vaccination rates than some other states.

“And so that’s why we are seeing this in our communities, it’s why we’re seeing folks lose their lives to Covid 19, it’s why we’re seeing children be admitted at rates that we’ve never seen before and it’s because of our challenge with our un-vaccinated population,” he said.

He says that new treatments for Covid have been developed in the past year but that “the Covid 19 vaccines are the most effective and safe tool we have to prevent infection and harm.”

Thacker also said that those hospialized longer than three weeks still need a great deal of care.

“When you really think about hospital resources, it’s important to think about all the ongoing hospital care that happens for individuals that thankfully survived Covid 19 but that have on going needs for continued hospitalization that sometimes can last many weeks beyond that point,” said Dr. Thacker.

Thacker estimates that up to 90 percent of Memorial Health’s doctors and nurses are vaccinated but says overall, about 60 percent of employees have taken the shot.

HCA which owns Memorial says it is evaluating President Biden’s executive order on vaccines.

Thacker urges more people, wherever they work, to get the Covid vaccine.

“The idea is to get as many as we can vaccinated because it creates an environment where it is much less likely that a new variant of Covid 19 takes hold and spreads throughout our community as unfortunately, this last one has,” he said.