Local doctors see 67% jump in alcohol-related accidents since pandemic began

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Doctors at Memorial Health are seeing what they call an ‘alarming’ spike in drunk driving related accidents. They say the ongoing pandemic is changing behaviors and driving patterns.

Memorial health’s trauma department says alcohol related accidents are up 67% t since the pandemic began, a percentage that’s even higher than the national average.

Memorial Health is Savannah’s only level one trauma center. Doctors say since COVID-19 gripped the nation, their emergency rooms are seeing more people with drunk driving-related injuries.

“I think just because of the stress involved with the global pandemic, I think people are turning more to self-medicating, both with drugs and alcohol,” said Dr. James Dunne, Chief of Trauma at Memorial Health, “from the stress, whether its increased mental disorders or cabin fever.”

A report from the National Highway Safety Administration shows people driving during the pandemic are engaging in riskier behaviors. The report says this includes not just driving under the influence of alcohol, but drugs too.

Dunne says unfortunately the injuries are not just happening on the road.

“We’ve seen an increasing number of penetrating injuries in the last year compared to the year before,” said Dunne, “that’s being seen across the country as well.”

“It has to do with increase anxiety, increased stress, and domestic issues in the home,” he added, “because people are kind of confined and cramped.”

In March, at the start of the pandemic, alcohol-related injuries and deaths accounted for 50% of cases. In July that percentage jumped by 65 percent.

Dunne says ringing in the new year tends to lead to binge drinking and the tranisition to 2021 could bring a lot more accidents.

“Really, if you think about it, we really shouldn’t be seeing that at all there are a number of resources we have in the community for free rides home,” said Dunne, “you know community resources to allow people to get without having to drive while intoxicated.”

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention month. It’s important to remember to make a plan because even buzzed driving could put you and others on the road at risk.

AAA offers free rides through their ‘Tow to Go” program, to learn more just click here.