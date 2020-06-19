Local DACA recipients react to Supreme Court decision

Enacted in 2012 by President Barack Obama, the Deffered Action for Childhood Arrivals program – or DACA – has allowed children brought into the U.S. illegally, before 2007, to avoid being deported. Since President Donald Trump took office, the program has been in jeopardy.

Kebin Lopez came to Bluffton from Honduras, with his parents, when he was six. His dreams growing up were the same as many Americans, until he hit high school. “When all your friends are getting driver’s licenses, and you’re like wait I can’t actually get one of those. Or you know, all your friends are talking about going to college and you’re like I don’t know if I can do that.” Thanks to DACA, Lopez was able to attend college, and now law school. Thursday’s supreme court ruling, stopping the trump administration for ending DACA, allows more time to achieve. “I was like wow that’s unbelievable. I was honestly shocked.”

Jessica Bonilla Garcia was shocked too. She came to America with her parents, from Mexico, when she was four years-old. Now a college graduate, her initial excitement quickly gave way to more concerns. “My first instinct was ‘well great.’ It’s a breather, you know. It’s a sigh of relief, but when will permanent change come, you know?” Bonilla Garcia says while she’s thankful for daca, the program is time consuming. recipients have to reapply every two years. “I have to reapply so many months in advance, and sometimes it takes months to process; sometimes it’s instantanious.”

Bonilla Garcia says she, like thousands of others, are now looking ahead to the presidential election; hoping to find an ally in the White House.