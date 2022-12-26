SAVANNAH, G.A.(WSAV) — It may be a good time to check your vaccination status as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country.

Doctors say if you don’t have your COVID-19 vaccine yet, now is the time to get it.

As loved ones gather for the remaining holiday season, doctors are warning people to be cautious.

Dr. Hany Atallah from Jackson Memorial Health in Miami, Florida says since more people coming together to spend time with one another for the holidays, there is an increased risk of infection.

Atallah said, “They’re indoors, they’re close together, there’s a lot of hugging and everything going on. And so that increases the proximity of people to each other, and so people are getting and sick and getting infections from that.”

The NY Times reports that cases in Georgia are up by 38 percent from two weeks ago. Deaths are also up by 6 percent. Tracie Leeks, from Savannah says protecting herself and the people around her is her top priority.

“Well, I never took my mask off, even though they said we can take it off, I never took mine off. And, I have grandbabies that I am trying to protect, and I just wish that everybody else would be concerned too,” Leeks said.

Other residents like Cherease Kincaid say they won’t go back to wearing a mask.

Kincaid said, “But, as far as just walking around outside, doing things and having my mask on or my kids doing that, No I don’t, I’m not doing that. I’m not going to go that far with it.”

However, Kincaid said she is turning to other means to stay healthy.

“I think we just keep doing the same thing stuff that we did originally which was make sure that you know you wash your hands regularly, if you are somewhere that you could be a risk to someone else that has a lower immune system, having an enough respect to mask up for that,” Kincaid stated.

The CDC recommends that people should return to mask-wearing due to the increase in cases.

The Biden Administration is offering free COVID tests again.