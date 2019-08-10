Local community health centers receiving grant money to help fight opioid problem

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The department of Health and Human Services announced this week the agency is awarding millions of dollars to community health centers nationwide. This is in an effort to combat the opioid crisis.

Five of those centers will be in Savannah, Brunswick, Waycross, and Ludowici.

They will receive $167,000 to help fight the opioid problem. The CEO for the center in Ludowici, Stephanie Jones-Heath said the grant will make it possible for the facility to finally help those in need of kicking addiction.

” We’ll be offering a substance abuse treatment program through the Frazier center. We’re partnering with them for a nine weeks substance abuse program for those patients that need that long term care that they’re not able to afford because those programs can range from anywhere 900 to 2000 dollars,” Jones Heath said.

The treatment program can cost as little as $25 per visit, depending on the person’s income level. The grant will not only go toward physical health but mental health as well.

“We’ll provide some onsite services for behavioral health, we’ll have a nurse practitioner, we’ll have a licensed clinical social worker, we’ll have a case manager,” Jones-Heath noted.

Congressman Buddy Carter has been pushing for something to be done. He said this is a step in the right direction. Carter released this statement saying in part:

“I thank the administration for continuing the important work we’ve done by delivering these these grants to local entities…”

The centers in savannah also receiving the grant are J.C Lewis Health Center and Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care.