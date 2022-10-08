SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15.

The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors.

The event will take place at 5:00 p.m. Tickets to the event are $15 and can be purchased here.

Proceeds will benefit Confidently Learn to Live and Go Pink 365.

If you have any questions, please contact Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship at 912-921-5346.