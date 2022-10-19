SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — October is both Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The community is taking time to lift up survivors and hear their stories.

Local survivors walked in a fashion show put on by Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship.

They’ve been doing it for nearly eight years now, celebrating and honoring brave women.

“Just know that you can be anything. I had cancer, but cancer didn’t have me,” beamed Antoinette Fields, breast cancer survivor, during the show.

“I think it’s good just to promote awareness because some of the stories that were shared maybe somebody was like ‘oh my gosh that’s what I’m going through and they didn’t realize or recognize that it was domestic violence,” explained event coordinator, Sharon Simpson.

At the end of the fashion show, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship donated $3500 to two organizations providing free mammograms and resources for domestic violence.