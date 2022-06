HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Another Chance Outreach Ministries, Inc. is hosting its 2022 Community Haircuts and Giveaway.

The giveaway will be held on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the House of Refuge Campus located at 307 Welborn St. in Hinesville.

Free new clothing, household goods, personal care packets, haircuts, lunch, and more will be available for the community.

For more information on the event, email anotherchanceom@gmail.com or call 912-321-5901