SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dozens gathered at Bible Baptist Church in Savannah to give thanks to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Church leaders hosted a special Memorial Day service giving away $10,000 dollars to Honor Flight Coastal Georgia. It’s a non-profit group that helps local vets that served between 1942 and 1974 with an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. to see the various war memorials. The money will help with the next flight set to take off sometime next year.

Senior Pastor Kelly Mcinerney says it’s important to help out an organization like this.

“Well, with Memorial Day weekend here in Savannah, we wanted to do something special for our veterans and our active duty. We are a strong military-supporting church and an America-loving church, and so we have so many that have served and we wanted to just have some part,” Pastor Mcinerney said.

Since 2015, the nonprofit group has flown dozens of veterans to Washington and they have no plans on stopping. Their mission is to show appreciation to those who are still with us before it is too late.

Eddie Vanderbeck, president of Honor Flight Coastal Georgia and a US Air Force veteran, says the veterans are slowly leaving one by one and it’s important to honor them now while they are still with us.

Vanderbeck said, “One of the things that the Honor Flight national network recognized was that time was of the essence. That our veterans are getting older, many of them are in their late to mid 80’s now from Vietnam and we lose that opportunity to make sure that they understand that we appreciate what they did, that we honor what they did. There is weight and gravity to the sacrifices that they made.”

As we continue to remember those who are no longer here with us, it is our duty to make sure their sacrifice is not forgotten and stays in our hearts forever.

“As the pastor said today, that greater love hath no man that he would give his life for his friends and every veteran that raises their hand and takes the oath to protect and defend our Constitution and therefore our freedom we have to show that appreciation. We are compelled as a nation, it’s what we should do,” Vanderbeck said.

For more information on Honor Flight of Coastal Georgia, click here.