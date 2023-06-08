CHICAGO (WSAV) — Local chef, Joe Randall, has been inducted into the James Beard Foundation Cookbook Hall of Fame for his 1998 work “A Taste of Heritage: The New African-American Cuisine.”

With over 300 recipes, the book centers around prominent Black chefs as well as Chef Randall’s personal recipes.

Randall works for Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant located in downtown Savannah at 107 W. Broughton Street. The restaurant has gained notoriety over the years as one of the most stand-out establishments in Savannah winning the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce’s ‘The Business of the Year Award’ in 2021.

Known for its good food as much as its music, Chef Randall brings a taste of culture with an eclectic twist to the jazz restaurant.

WSAV News 3 congratulates Chef Randall on receiving the honor and looks forward to speaking with Chef Randall about his award, book and career on News 3 Today next Monday.