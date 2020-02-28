Local businesses step in to help first responders fighting Eastern Wharf development fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire wasn’t the only one who responded to the emergency. Fire departments in Garden City and Pooler were called in to assist Savannah Fire. Local businesses also stepped up as well to help renourish the men and women.

Twenty units battled a fire at the Eastern Wharf hotel development in downtown Savannah starting in the early afternoon hours Thursday going into the night.

“As we walked down here you can still see that it’s on fire so this has not been contained yet which is unbelievable,” Savannah visitor, Karon Sandberg said.

Karon Sandberg and her husband Joel are visting Savannah for a getaway and are in disbelief never seeing a fire so big.

“And you could see from downtown the plume of thick gray-black smoke that was towering up into the air,” Joel Sandberg said.

But as the fire raged on some businesses like Chick-fil-A at Victory Drive pitched in taking the first responders more than 100 Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches.

“In a situation like that there’s a lot of stress, anxiety and a lot of things going on and we feel like that’s the least thing we can do to support our community and most importantly our first responders,” Chick-fil-A at Victory Drive Owner and Operator, Ann Collins said.

The fires were so intense it took over the whole building with smoke billowing throughout the air being seen for miles. With the first responders still on scene, Ann said it’s all about the community looking out for one another.

“We do it not necessarily for the recognition we do it because we care about our community and we just want them to feel supported and cared for,” Collins said.

It’s one small gesture they could do to help out in a big way.

“So thankful that we have men and women who step in and do these kinds of jobs for us,” Collins said.

Collins said the first responders were very grateful. The fire was still burning Thursday night and said if they ever need anything she’ll be happy to send more food over.