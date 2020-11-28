Local businesses see large turnout for Small Business Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Savannah to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday.

This is a yearly event where people are encouraged to shop small. This Saturday is especially important with businesses trying to get back on their feet after suffering from major financial losses due to the pandemic.

“Retail has been really tricky because a lot of shopping is transferring to online with Amazon being so convenient for people. It’s really taken a toll on our business with COVID-19 and everything being shut down. It’s been difficult,” says Morgan Rae Boutique owner, Morgan Rae.

Some downtown stores have taken extra steps to make sure customers feel safe to come in and shop.

“When we first opened up after the pandemic, I hired an extra person to make sure everyone felt safe by keeping everything clean and sanitized,” says owner of Silver Silk and Beads, Gwendolyn Jones.

Customers agree it’s important to remember small businesses, especially ahead of the holidays.

“So many small businesses were closed as a result of COVID-19 so the more we can shop locally the better it is for those businesses. My family owns a small business so I know how important it is to patronize them,” explains one customer, Leslie.

As an incentive to continue shopping locally, parking is free downtown every Tuesday and Wednesday.