GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — Several local businesses are holding an Autism and special needs-friendly trunk or treat event today for children in the community.

Rameek’s Boo-Tacular Trunk or Treat Autism Awareness Edition, presented by The Sister Experience, Deeah’s Events R Us, LLC, and 520 Wings, will be handing out blue jack-o-lanterns to children with autism and special needs.

Blue pumpkin treat pails have been growing in popularity for families of children who may need extra support during trick-or-treating. Similar to the Teal Pumpkin Project—a movement dedicated to raising awareness of food allergies during the Halloween season—the purpose of the blue pumpkins is to raise awareness for trick-or-treaters on the autism spectrum.

All children are welcome to participate in this event which will take place Sunday, October 30 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 3911 Old Louiseville Road #101, Garden City, Ga 31408.