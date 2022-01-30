Local businesses anticipate return of Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The countdown is on! Less than two months separate the city of Savannah from the return of the long awaited St. Patrick’s Day festival.

“This is the return, we gonna do it super big, we’re gonna go hard as if, like I said it’s one of the years that we’re used to doing. We were cautious these last couple years and it just was, it wasn’t anything. So this year we’re really looking forward to getting back to what we’re used to with St. Pat’s,” said Akeelia Williams, Assistant GM of Treylor Park.

On Wednesday, Mayor Van Johnson talked about his vision for the future of St. Pats in Savannah. Hoping to get away from the spring break like scenes of old, creating a more family friendly environment in the process.

Something that has businesses across the city feeling a bit uneasy.

“I think most of the businesses here will agree that now is not the time to change policies and the rules about St. Patrick’s day. You know, since I’ve been coming to Savannah for St. Patrick’s day since 1990, it has been exactly what it has always been, we come here to party and we come here to spend a lot of money,” explained Tracy Gunn, owner of The Soapery Savannah.

After many local businesses have struggled to deal with the problems brought on from the pandemic, they’re just hoping for a return to normal. With all the crowds and business that follows in the process.

“It’s not only helpful, it’s necessary at this point because as I mentioned before, we went through COVID, we went through the construction on Broughton St. There are businesses that know that without a healthy St. Patrick’s day and the return of tourism back to Savannah, they may not make it,” Gunn said.

The 2022 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade is currently on pace to return Thursday March 17th, with festivities continuing throughout the weekend.