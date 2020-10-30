Local artists transform The Bridge Host to Corpse Bride

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – What a fun Halloween transformation! Thanks to the amazing talent of local artists, I was transformed from The Bridge host to ghost. Well, actually the Corpse Bride! From shopping for the costume materials from great finds at Goodwill to my incredible make up transformation, I was so excited by the end result. Special thanks to Allie McMahon for her creative vision for this cool project!

If you’d like to contact this wonderful team, here’s their social media info.

Cree Michelle Rogers, Rodney Lee Scott Jr., Maria Negrin, and Emmalyne Braswell of Blushing Belle Brides