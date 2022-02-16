Local artists to be showcased at 4th annual Savannah Series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Mansion on Forsyth Park’s Grand Bohemian Gallery is hosting its 4th annual Savannah Series beginning in March.

The exhibit will showcase local artist Ben Dory, Stacie Jean Albano and Ronald Martinez in separate solo exhibitions in March, April and May.

“We’re delighted to continue our tradition of shining a spotlight on local artists who see Savannah as their home and as a primary source of artistic inspiration,” said Carmen Aguirre, Art Gallery Director at Grand Bohemian Gallery. “With a wide variety of art on display, including detailed jewelry, landscape paintings and hand blown glass, these exhibits are sure to offer something for everyone who loves art.”

Intricate jewelry pieces by Savannah metalsmith Ben Dory will be featured at an artist reception on Mar. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. and will be on display from March 10-31.

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) graduate Stacie Jean Albano’s first local exhibit featuring her works on paper, will open on Apr. 7 with an artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m. and will be on display from Apr. 7-30.

Ronald Martinez’s hand-blown glass creations will be featured at an artist reception on May 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. and will be on display from May 5-31.

All exhibits and artist receptions are free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit the Grand Bohemian Gallery’s website here or call 912-721-5007.