UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Public safety officials are set to give another update on the investigation into the Uvalde school shooting Friday morning.

Law enforcement has been criticized for providing an unclear timeline of what happened during the Tuesday shooting, where an 18 year old with a rifle walked into Robb Elementary School and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Although Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday the shooter encountered a Uvalde CISD officer as he was entering the school, Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Victor Escalon clarified Thursday the gunman did not come across a school officer before he walked “unobstructed” through a door that appeared to be unlocked.

Additionally, Escalon said Thursday a Border Patrol officer shot and killed the shooter about an hour after the gunman entered the school. During that time officers took gunfire from the 18 year old, and a tactical team comprised of Border Patrol agents, a Zavala County deputy and Uvalde Police officers was being assembled.

“It takes day, hours, takes time [to investigate],” Escalon said Thursday. “We’re still grabbing a lot of information.”

Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw will conduct Friday’s press conference, set for 11 a.m. near the elementary school.