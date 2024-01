SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With cold weather expected over the next few days the City of Savannah and partner agencies are making warming facilities available for residents without adequate shelter.

Below is a list of available places:

Union Mission – 120 Fahm St, Savannah, GA 31401

Salvation Army -3100 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA 31405

Come as You are Deliverance Ministry – 4429 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31404

Inner City Night Shelter (Men only) – 124 Arnold St, Savannah, GA 31401

Old Savannah City Mission (Men only) – 2414 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401