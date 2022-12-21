SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — If you’re struggling to heat your home or may be unhoused during the upcoming freezing weather, a warming shelter may be a good resource to keep in mind.

Warming shelters are designed to help unhoused individuals and families who may not have a sufficient heat source at home. We’ve put together a list of warming stations across the Coastal Empire that will be available during the frigid weather.

Georgia:

Chatham County:

Tompkins Regional Center – Emergency Warming Shelter at 2333 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA 31415 (open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday if wind chill drops to 20 degrees or lower)

Union Mission – The Grace House Day Center at 120 Farm Street, Savannah, GA 31401 (open Friday, Saturday, Monday, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Effingham County:

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – 55 Goshen Road, Rincon, GA 31326 (open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 7 p.m. – 8 a.m.)

South Carolina:

Beaufort County:

The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee – Rotary Community Center warming shelter at 11 Recreation Ct, Bluffton, SC 29910 (open Friday, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m)

Sea Island Presbyterian Church – 81 Ladys Island Dr, Beaufort, SC 29907 (open Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m.)