SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — New Year’s Day is right around the corner and events are taking place across the Lowcountry to celebrate.

Here’s a list of events to ring in the New Year:

Congress Street Up — Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party

The Prohibition Museum’s famed bar, Congress Street Up will be hosting a festive New Year’s party this year.

Begins at 6:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day

This Prohibition Era style party will feature a full bar as well as entertainment

$10 cover charge at the door

The Davenport House — Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight

The Davenport House is opening its doors for guests to experience a New Year’s celebration in the 19th century on Columbia Square

Tours will begin every 15 minutes from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The house will be set up as though guests have taken a step back in time including the Dining Room table which will be set up for a New Year’s celebration and the Drawing Room reflecting the family preparing for a dance

Admission is $15 for adults in advance and $18 on the day of the tour while children (6-17) is $10 in advance and $12 at the time of the tour

Electric Moon’s “GLO Side of the Moon” New Year’s Eve Party

One of the newer clubs in Savannah, Electric Moon presents its “GLO Side of the Moon” New Year’s Eve Party

Starts at 8:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and concludes at 1:00 a.m. New Year’s Day

The party will have a live DJ, glow sticks, a photo booth, neon décor, and party favors

$20 cover charge at the door

VIP tables are available by contacting Trever Gunn at trever.gunn@kesslercollection.com.

Fireworks in Savannah

Want to start the New Year with a bang? Well, you’re in luck! Enjoy fireworks over the Savannah River this year.

Begins at 12:00 a.m. on New Year’s Eve

Guests should be able to see the fireworks from Riverstreet

Free to the public

Fireworks on Tybee

What better way to honor the New Year than to kick back on the beach while watching fireworks?

Begins at 11:59 p.m. on December 31 and concludes at 12:15 p.m. on January 1

The event will take place at 1 Tybrisa Street on the Island but beachgoers should be able to see the show from surrounding beaches, hotels, and restaurants

Free to the public

Watch a family-friendly fireworks display on our very own Tybee Island!

Savannah Riverboat Cruises

Cruise into the New Year with Savannah Riverboat Cruises this holiday season with one of three festive cruises.

New Year’s Eve Dinner:

The cruise boards at 4:30 p.m., sails at 5:30 p.m., and returns at 7:30 p.m.

Riverboat house entertainment

Family style buffet

Adult tickets are $99.95* and Children (5-12) are$52.95. Children 4 & under are free

New Year’s Eve Party:

The cruises boards at 8:30 p.m., sets sail at 9:30 p.m., and returns at 12:30 a.m.

Hors d’oeuvres and entertainment

Party favors & a cash bar on board

Adults $99.95 (21 & up ONLY)

New Year’s Eve Gala:

The cruise boards at 8:30 p.m., sets sail at 9:30 p.m., and returns at12:30 a.m.

Formal evening with entertainment

Plated surf & turf dinner

Adults $229.00 (21 & up ONLY)

Visit here for more information. Tickets for these seasonal cruises are available online.

Tybee Polar Plunge

Each year, hundreds of people get together to celebrate the New Year with an icy dip in the Atlantic Ocean.

Starts at 12:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day by the Tybee Island Pier and Pavillion

Includes the Polar Plunge’s classic Gangs of Goofs costume contest and parade with cash prizes

Benefits the Tybee Post Theater and Tybee Island

Visit here for more information or to register. Registration for the Plunge is available online and includes a souvenir long-sleeve t-shirt.