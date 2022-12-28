SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — New Year’s Day is right around the corner and events are taking place across the Lowcountry to celebrate.
Here’s a list of events to ring in the New Year:
Congress Street Up — Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party
The Prohibition Museum’s famed bar, Congress Street Up will be hosting a festive New Year’s party this year.
- Begins at 6:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day
- This Prohibition Era style party will feature a full bar as well as entertainment
- $10 cover charge at the door
The Davenport House — Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight
The Davenport House is opening its doors for guests to experience a New Year’s celebration in the 19th century on Columbia Square
- Tours will begin every 15 minutes from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
- The house will be set up as though guests have taken a step back in time including the Dining Room table which will be set up for a New Year’s celebration and the Drawing Room reflecting the family preparing for a dance
- Admission is $15 for adults in advance and $18 on the day of the tour while children (6-17) is $10 in advance and $12 at the time of the tour
Electric Moon’s “GLO Side of the Moon” New Year’s Eve Party
One of the newer clubs in Savannah, Electric Moon presents its “GLO Side of the Moon” New Year’s Eve Party
- Starts at 8:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and concludes at 1:00 a.m. New Year’s Day
- The party will have a live DJ, glow sticks, a photo booth, neon décor, and party favors
- $20 cover charge at the door
VIP tables are available by contacting Trever Gunn at trever.gunn@kesslercollection.com.
Fireworks in Savannah
Want to start the New Year with a bang? Well, you’re in luck! Enjoy fireworks over the Savannah River this year.
- Begins at 12:00 a.m. on New Year’s Eve
- Guests should be able to see the fireworks from Riverstreet
- Free to the public
Fireworks on Tybee
What better way to honor the New Year than to kick back on the beach while watching fireworks?
- Begins at 11:59 p.m. on December 31 and concludes at 12:15 p.m. on January 1
- The event will take place at 1 Tybrisa Street on the Island but beachgoers should be able to see the show from surrounding beaches, hotels, and restaurants
- Free to the public
Watch a family-friendly fireworks display on our very own Tybee Island!
Savannah Riverboat Cruises
Cruise into the New Year with Savannah Riverboat Cruises this holiday season with one of three festive cruises.
New Year’s Eve Dinner:
- The cruise boards at 4:30 p.m., sails at 5:30 p.m., and returns at 7:30 p.m.
- Riverboat house entertainment
- Family style buffet
- Adult tickets are $99.95* and Children (5-12) are$52.95. Children 4 & under are free
New Year’s Eve Party:
- The cruises boards at 8:30 p.m., sets sail at 9:30 p.m., and returns at 12:30 a.m.
- Hors d’oeuvres and entertainment
- Party favors & a cash bar on board
- Adults $99.95 (21 & up ONLY)
New Year’s Eve Gala:
- The cruise boards at 8:30 p.m., sets sail at 9:30 p.m., and returns at12:30 a.m.
- Formal evening with entertainment
- Plated surf & turf dinner
- Adults $229.00 (21 & up ONLY)
Visit here for more information. Tickets for these seasonal cruises are available online.
Tybee Polar Plunge
Each year, hundreds of people get together to celebrate the New Year with an icy dip in the Atlantic Ocean.
- Starts at 12:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day by the Tybee Island Pier and Pavillion
- Includes the Polar Plunge’s classic Gangs of Goofs costume contest and parade with cash prizes
- Benefits the Tybee Post Theater and Tybee Island
Visit here for more information or to register. Registration for the Plunge is available online and includes a souvenir long-sleeve t-shirt.