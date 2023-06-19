SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Fourth of July is coming up and there are many events that will be taking place in and around Savannah. Here is a list of events in the area that you can take part in to celebrate Independence Day.

Friday, June 30

Plant Riverside District

Live Music – Myrtle & Rose Rooftop Garden will host singer and songwriter Andrew Ottimo live on June 30 from 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Plant Riverside District

Live Military Bands – On July 1st, the Parris Island Marine Band will be performing at Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 1:00 p.m.

Live Music – Brian Bazemore will perform live on July 1 from 7-10 p.m. at Myrtle & Rose Rooftop Garden.

– Brian Bazemore will perform live on July 1 from 7-10 p.m. at Myrtle & Rose Rooftop Garden. Kids Corner will include the opportunity to tie-dye t-shirts red, white and blue provided by Savannah Tie Dye. This will take place at the Riverwalk Pavilions from Saturday, July 1 to Tuesday, July 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests can either bring their own 100% cotton t-shirt or can purchase a t-shirt for $10 when they arrive.

Tybee Island

Fourth of July Bash – This event will take place on the Tybee Island Pier on July 1 and continue until July 4. There is no admission fee and attendants can expect live music and a firework show.

Sunday, July 2

Plant Riverside District

Live Military Bands – The 116th United States Army Band will also be performing live on Sunday, July 2nd at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Singer, speaker and author from Savannah, Stephanie Cherry will be singing “The Star Spangled Banner” following the 116th United States Army Band’s performance.

Tuesday, July 4

Plant Riverside District

Savannah’s Waterfront Independence Day Fireworks Show – this firework show will take place right over the Savannah River at 9:15 p.m.

Fourth of July Viewing Party at Electric Moon – inside the JW Marriott, Electric Moon will host live DJ Lil' G and let patrons participate in exciting giveaways as they watch the fireworks show. Admission is $20 per person at the door.

– inside the JW Marriott, Electric Moon will host live DJ Lil’ G and let patrons participate in exciting giveaways as they watch the fireworks show. Admission is $20 per person at the door. 4th of July Fireworks Cruise – The Savannah River Boat cruise will depart at 9:00 p.m. for a 90 minute ride to watch the fireworks as they set off over the river.

Hilton Head Island

USA 5K – Head to Coligny Beach to start off your morning with a run/walk 5K for charity. This 5K supports the Hilton Head Island Sea Turtle Patrol and will take place at 7:00 a.m.