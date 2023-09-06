COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The story of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh will come to life once again in a new Lifetime movie dubbed “Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” which will be released as a two-night event on October 14 and 15 at 8/7c.

The disgraced attorney rose to infamy after he was convicted of shooting and killing his wife Maggie and son Paul on their Moselle property on June 7, 2021.

The film will star Bill Pullam as Alex Murdaugh as well as Lauren Robek as Maggie and Curtis Tweedie as Paul.

This isn’t the first time Alex Murdaugh’s story will be featured on television. Other documentaries include “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” on Netflix, “Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power” on Oxygen, “Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty” on Investigation Discovery and Discovery+, and “Dateline: Murdaugh: Power, Privilege & Scandal” on NBC.

Recently, South Carolina court clerk Rebecca Hill also released a memoir on Aug. 1 about her role in the case called, “Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders.” Currently, Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys are saying that she may have influenced jurors to secure a book deal and are asking for a new trial.

The movie was revealed as part of Lifetime’s Ripped From the Headlines lineup.

It will be featured as the network’s 500th original movie.