LIFE Inc. makes sure disabled Savannahians aren’t left behind amid pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- During a health crisis people with disabilities are more vulnerable. That’s why Savannah based organization LIFE Inc. is working harder than ever to meet their needs.

“The needs that existed prior to this in the disabled community are the needs that are gunna be there when we are on the other side of this,” said Angel Denardi, Life Inc.’s office manager.

Despite having to close their office last month LIFE Inc. is still doing what they do best; helping people live independently even during a pandemic.

“Our job is to stay in touch with what’s going on in the community instead of reinventing the wheel trying to create a program to help them,” said Denardi. “Instead tapping into the existing programs and to the people who are already doing this and make that connection.”

LIFE Inc’s community partners have been busy lately which makes basic services like food distrubution and transportation hard to reach.

“We should have a pretty good idea by the beginning of next week where the resources just simply do not exist,” said Neil Ligon, Executive Director of LIFE Inc. “We want to get information from them so we can then put that into our spreadsheet, identify where those gaps are, and then start building.”

At the national level Ligon said disabled people aren’t being considered. Because they use social services, many of them don’t file taxes meaning stimulus checks won’t be showing up in their mailboxes.

“That’s why we need a seat at the table we need people who have lived experiences who understand what challenges disabled people face everyday,” said Ligon. “The systems that they are familiar with we want them to be the ones guiding the process.”

Denardi said in health crisis disabled can become invisible, “people with disabilities they tend to already feel like as if they don’t have a tremendous amount of value in the eyes of the community which is…hogwash,” said Denardi. “They have as much value as anybody else.”

Housing is another issue for disabled people right now. Life inc says their waiting list is back logged three years. If you or anyone you know needs help finding resources give them a call at 912 – 920 – 2414.