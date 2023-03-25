HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash in Liberty County on I-95 has led to the death of one man.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred after the victim exited his sedan that was parked on the shoulder of the interstate. While the reason he exited the vehicle is still unknown, what is known is that the 55-year-old was struck by an oncoming tractor trailer.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle then stopped and stayed, cooperating with police during the investigation.

Neither the driver nor the victim have been identified.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is released.