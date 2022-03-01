LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Liberty County Health Department is offering an incentive to residents in exchange for getting vaccinated.

The health department is offering $50 Visa gift cards to the first 100 residents who get their first or second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination clinic will take place on Mar. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the health department.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for people 18 and older.

“If this virus has shown us anything it’s that it is constantly changing,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director for the Coastal Health District. “That means we can’t let our guard down. I encourage Liberty County residents to take advantage of this opportunity and get vaccinated.”

Appointments are required and can be scheduled by choosing a time here. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 912-230-5506 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.