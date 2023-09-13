LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- The Liberty County School System recently received a Trauma Informed Support Services Project Wellness and Wellbeing Grant.

The amount of $3,878,512.00 is to be implemented over four years.

This grant issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was one of only five issued in the nation and the only one here in the state of Georgia.

It will allow the district to create school-based support and mental health services, including implementing targeted screening to identify students in need, establishing a referral pathway to ensure students receive the necessary support, providing comprehensive training for school staff, and implementing a community engagement plan to increase awareness of the impact of trauma on the youth.

For more information about this grant, contact Cathy Lane, Public Relations Director, at 912-876-5966 or clane@liberty.k12.ga.us.