Liberty Co. Pastor honored with birthday parade after losing mother to COVID-19

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Liberty County pastor received a birthday surprise Saturday afternoon from his congregation after losing his mother to COVID-19.

Thomas Brown, pastor of the Grace and Mercy Temple in Walthourville, watched and waved as a parade of cars passed by his home in Midway.

“They totally surprised me,” said Brown. “I really thought they were going to do something at the church but this took me totally off guard.”

Church members like Lisa Johnson said they wanted to make his birthday extra special this year after the loss of his mother.

“This year I wanted it to be a happy memory,” said Johnson. “I think we did it today.”

Brown collected gifts from his congregation members as the parade, led by a Midway police officer, passed by his home on Arlen Drive.

Contributions to this report made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service.