SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Lewis Frasier Middle School team has been named the First-Place winner in this year’s Liberty County Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl.

The three middle school teams that competed in the reading bowl at the Liberty County Performing Arts Center were Lewis Frasier, Midway, and Snelson-Golden, who was named the Second-Place winner.

Both Lewis Frasier and Snelson-Golden will be moving on to represent the Liberty County School System in the Southern Regional Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl, which will be held February 25 at Valdosta State University.

Lewis Frasier team members include Stephan Walker, Calvin Drahoss, Jordan Johnson, Isabella Vaughn, Angelica Santos, Omari Hill, Julian Smalls, Dreary Wing, Ethan Guinn, Coach Nancy Probst, and Khalil Kirkwood. The team is coached by Jenna Mobley.

Snelson-Golden Middle School team members.

Snelson-Golden’s team members include Haydne Broehm, Analia De La Cruz, Desmond Jordan, Ryley Phillps, and Yaw Anim. The team is coached by Latricia Cobb.

The Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl began in 1985 in DeKalb County when media specialist Helen Ruffin devised a way to involve her students in reading the Georgia Children’s Book Award nominees.

Today there are 190 school systems involved in the reading bowl. Students prepare for the reading bowl by reading the Georgia Children’s Book Award nominees for their level. The students then practice using questions they and their coaches have written concerning the books. Questions in the bowls are distributed by the state steering committee.