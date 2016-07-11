Letter from Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred concerning Hurricanes

The 2016 Atlantic hurricane season officially kicked off on June 1st, and it began with a record start. Already, there have been three named storms: Alex, Bonnie and Colin. This is the most on record so early in the season.

But this record start doesn’t necessarily mean we will have an overly active season.

The hurricane season could go either way. There may be only a few storms, or there could be many. In the end, it actually doesn’t really matter. What matters is if any one storm hits the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

The last time our area got a direct hit was back in 1979 when Hurricane David made landfall in Savannah. It was a weakening minimal hurricane. Many were without power for as much as two weeks, but there wasn’t major damage.

Hurricane David hit 37 years ago. That’s a long time ago, and many believe we are well overdue to get hit again. Our area has even been nicknamed the “sleeping giant.”

Hurricanes and tropical storms can be huge storms that produce damaging winds, a strong storm surge, flooding rain, tornadoes, rip currents and beach erosion.

It’s not always easy to forecast hurricanes and tropical storms, but tracking them is easy. Simply use the STORM TEAM 3 magnetic hurricane tracker.

You can also keep up with the latest forecast, live radar and storm alerts by downloading the WSAV Weather App or log on to WSAV.com. It’s all free!

If you ever have a weather question, please ask. We want to hear from you. Each Thursday on Coastal Sunrise and the 5:30pm news, we answer a WeatherWise question on the air. If your question gets picked, we will send you a fun prize pack, courtesy of WSAV and McDonald’s. You simply submit your question at wsav.com.

Enjoy your hurricane tracking map!

Keep Looking Up!