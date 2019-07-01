Leopold’s rewards patriotic kids with ice cream today, kicks off annual I Pledge for Ice Cream project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Leopold’s Ice Cream will hold its annual “I Pledge” event Monday afternoon and give children a chance at free ice cream.

Children ages 12 and under, who are accompanied by an adult, can recite the Pledge of Allegiance from memory and be rewarded with a free ice cream scoop. The campaign will be Monday afternoon from 4-7 p.m. at Leopold’s at 212 E. Broughton St.

If kids can’t make it out today, they’ll have four more opportunities to get their patriotic scoop. Leopold’s will hold the event every Monday in July. On July 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 4- 7 p.m., children can participate if they miss the kickoff today.

“I Pledge” was started by owners Stratton and Mary Leopold in 2010. There are now 138 ice cream shops participating across 39 states in the USA. More information and a full list of participating businesses can be found at www.IPledgeForIceCream.com.