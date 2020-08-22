League of Women Voters to host car parade celebrating 100th anniversary of 19th amendment

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia will host a car parade in Savannah today to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment giving women the vote.

All sitting politicians have been invited to participate. Mayor Van Johnson of Savannah will serve as Grand Marshal. Mayor Shirley Sessions of Tybee and Mayor Russ Carpenter of Richmond Hill will also be participating.

Cars will stage at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 1401 Martin Luther King Blvd., between 9:30 and 9:55. The parade route will go down Anderson St., turn left on Bull St. to circle Forsyth Park, then south on Bull through Starlandia to Washington Ave. where it will turn left and proceed to Daffin Park for a final celebratory lap. The parade should last from approximately 10 am to noon.

League members and supporters, local car clubs, vintage car owners and politicians will ride in decorated automobiles to salute the 100-year old League and its successful campaign to win the right to vote for women.

WSAV News 3 will have continuing coverage.