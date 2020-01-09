Leaders push for census participation after Chatham Co.’s troubled past

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp’s statewide effort to increase census participation made its way to Chatham County Wednesday.

Dozens of city and county leaders gathered at Georgia Southern University Armstrong Center to encourage everyone — regardless of age or citizenship — to fill out the form when it opens on April 1.

“The census is one of the most important undertakings that we will take in 2020,” said Chatham County Commission Chair Al Scott, who opened the presentation flanked by Mayor Van Johnson, Savannah Chatham County School District Superintendent Dr. M. Ann Levett and a representative from Georgia Southern University.

“The census doesn’t happen every year, so it’s very important that when it does come around, you do participate,” said Chatham Commissioner Tabitha Odell. “If you don’t get an accurate count, whatever is counted at that time is what you’re stuck with until the next census rolls around.”

If that happens, district lines could be drawn inaccurately and cities could lose out on vital funding. The census determines where $675 billion is spent throughout the nation.

That funding is given to areas with infrastructure, public works, and education needs.

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions says funding on the island is used for road improvement and beach renourishment projects. “We have so many projects that need funding… [all] based on the census,” she said.

Dr. Levett says the school district utilizes census-based money to fund 33 Title I schools and other educationally enriching programs. She says students may miss out if they are not counted.

In the past, Chatham County has had a problem getting people to participate in censuses. According to a map compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau, there are parts of West Savannah where 33 percent or even 48 percent of people do not fill out the form.

Click here to view the map in detail. Data is based on previous response rates and demographic factors.

Garden City Mayor Don Bethune remembers a time during the 2010 census when hundreds of households were not accounted for. A council member at the time, Bethune says leaders did two months of work, later on, to include them in the census.

Bethune says it was to no avail. The U.S. Census Bureau did not accept the late counts. He says Garden City lost nearly $1.1 million of its $8 million budget. This year, he says he is determined to get it right.

“We understand the value of each person,” he said. “We have a team together doing a great job and we’re excited about it… we really feel like we can get everyone counted this time.”

When the census opens on April 1, the bureau says you can fill it out online or call to request a paper form. The census is available in English and in Spanish.

The bureau says your information is protected 72 years after responses are collected and cannot be shared with any other agency, group or government.

Governor Kemp says you will hear more information about the census in Mid-March. If you do not respond, workers will start knocking on your door.

The bureau is looking for workers to help. U.S. citizens who are 18 years or older can apply at www.2020census.gov.