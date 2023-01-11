ATLANTA (WSAV) — “The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act” now into law will invest 2.5 billion dollars and will mean 2500 jobs in the peach state.

State lawmakers say it will have a ripple effect and train a brand-new workforce.

“So it can really resolve problems of energy and efficiency but also revitalize our workforce,” said State Rep. Marvin Lim (D-Norcross)

Q Cells – will be the state’s largest clean energy investment and will create jobs in manufacturing and construction.

“We are seeing a lot more solar farms which is a good thing and we are doing well to understand the needs of rural Georgia,” State Rep. Dexter Sharper (D-Valdosta).

“So the clean energy is a big priority to be a part of the global warming nationwide and worldwide,” said. State Rep. Dexter Sharper (D-Valdosta).

Senator Ossoff says this will create thousands of solar jobs and ramp up advanced energy production domestically.

“This is a big day for Georgia and it is not every day we can celebrate powerful economic news of this magnitude,” Sen. Ossoff stated.

The law creates tax incentives for domestic solar manufacturing to accelerate the U.S. from fossil fuels to clean energy.