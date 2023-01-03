WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Despite the scandal over lies and exaggerations he told during his campaign, George Santos (R-N.Y.) is slated to be sworn into the 118th Congress.

On Monday for the first day of the new Congress, Santos was spotted in the halls of the Capitol and sitting alone in the House chamber.

“I think George Santos is an out and out fraud who has no place in Congress,” said Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.).

Goldman is calling on Santos to step aside, over what he calls lies about his education, resume, and family.

“He deceived the voters in his district and yet he’s going to be seated by this Republican Party and it’s just a reflection of who they are,” Goldman said.

And with Santos potentially facing multiple fraud investigations, Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) criticized Republican leaders for staying silent.

“The Republican leadership are willing to let him come here, knowing how blatantly he lied, knowing that he broke that sacred trust,” Ryan said. “If he’s not willing to resign, Republican leadership, they have to step up.”

But some Republicans aren’t happy with the current situation.

“He needs to comply with all of the ongoing investigations,” said Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.)

Molinaro demands Santos be honest with himself and the American public.

“I am deeply disappointed and disturbed by the level of dishonesty,” Molinaro said.

Santos has not commented on the latest reports, or said if he will cooperate with the investigations.