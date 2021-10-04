Law firm agrees to give settlement money back to Satterfield family

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The family of a maid killed inside the house of Alex Murdaugh will be getting some of their insurance money, but not from the Murdaugh family.

Corey Fleming and his law firm Moss Kuhn and Fleming and their insurance company have reached a settlement with the Satterfield family.



The Bland Richter LLP law firm announced through a statement the family will get back all the legal fees and expenses Fleming and the firm received from the $4.3 million settlement connected to Gloria Satterfield’s death.

The law firm of Bland Richter, LLP is pleased to announce on behalf of the Estate of Gloria Satterfield (“Estate”) that on Friday, October 1, 2021, a settlement was reached with attorney Cory Fleming, his law firm Moss, Kuhn, and Fleming and their insurance carrier in connection with the pending lawsuit. Mr. Fleming and his firm agreed that the Estate will be paid back all legal fees and expenses Mr. Fleming and his law firm received from the $4,300,000 they recovered for the Estate in connection with the claims asserted against Alex Murdaugh for the death of Gloria Satterfield. In addition, their malpractice insurance carrier agreed to pay to the Estate their full policy limits of insurance.

Mr. Fleming stepped forward and did the right thing by the Estate. Mr. Fleming and his law firm maintain, they—like others—were victims of Alex Murdaugh’s fraudulent scheme. A more comprehensive joint statement from Mr. Fleming, his firm, and the Satterfield Estate will be issued later this week.

Mr. Fleming and his law firm were represented by Thomas Pendarvis from the Pendarvis Law Offices, P.C. in Beaufort, South Carolina, and David Overstreet of Earhart Overstreet in Charleston, South Carolina. The estate will continue pursuing other culpable parties who resist acceptance of responsibility for their part in this tragic matter.

Satterfield died in 2018 after a trip and fall accident inside the Murdaugh home. Her family, with the guidance of Fleming, was awarded the insurance settlement and was supposed to receive more than $2.76 million of that money. But in a lawsuit they filed, they say they have not received a dollar.



Alex Murdaugh has admitted to creating a dummy company and PO Box for the insurance company to send the insurance check.

No monetary amount for the settlement was announced. Documents from the original settlement show attornies in the case originally received $1.26 million for their services.

While SLED has announced they are looking into Satterfield’s death, no one, including Corey Fleming and Alex Murdaugh has been criminally charged in connection with the Satterfield case.



Murdaugh does face three criminal charges including insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in connection with a scheme to have someone shoot and kill him so his son “Buster” Murdaugh could get the multi-million dollar insurance settlement.