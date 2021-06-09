Law enforcement patrolling roadways during ‘100 deadliest days’ for drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to national data from AAA, there are more fatal car accidents between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other time of the year.

More than 7 people die each day in the time period due to crashes involving teenagers.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Sergeant Dustin Stone has been with the agency for 13 years. Each year, he participates in a campaign called 100 Days of Summer H.E.A.T.

The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety encourages law enforcement officers to curb dangerous behaviors that produce crashes.

Sgt. Stone says 30 percent of traffic fatalities typically happen in the ‘100 days.’

“The big thing we’re usually looking for is distracted drivers. people not being hands free, holding their phones in their hands distracted,” he said.

Distractions, especially, are a leading cause of teen-related crashes. They play a role in 6 out of 10.

“There’s more traffic on the road, more people are traveling. more people are on vacation. School’s out, so you have more teen drivers which are more inexperienced drivers on the roadway,” said Sgt. Stone.

Speeding is another major problem. News 3 was there as Sgt. Stone pulled over several drivers for speeding.

Speeding is a factor in 30 percent of all teen-driver involved crashes.

“Slow down. Don’t be in a hurry. Always wear your seatbelt,” he said.

Last year during this time period, Savannah Police Department responded to 18 serious and fatal car crashes. There were 26 in 2019.