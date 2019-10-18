Largest seafood festival in the Southeast returns to Richmond Hill this weekend

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready for a weekend full of fun and seafood at the annual Ogeechee Seafood Festival.

The festival kicks off Friday night for a weekend filled with entertainment for the whole family.

There will be live music, amusement rides, arts and crafts and some amazing seafood.

Local restaurants and businesses will also be on hand for the festival this weekend.

This year’s headlining artist is The Marshall Tucker Band from Spartanburg, South Carolina, who’s set to perform Friday and Saturday evening.

The event is organized by the Richmond Hill/Bryan County Chamber of Commerce.

When: Friday, October 18 from 5 – 11 pm; Saturday, October 19 from 10 am – 11 pm; and Sunday, October 20 from 11 am – 5 pm

Where: J.F. Gregory Park, 521 Cedar St. in Richmond Hill