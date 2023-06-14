HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hardeeville Police Department is asking motorists to avoid I-95 north and south in the Exit 5 area due to a power line across the road.

According to police, Frontage Rd. is also shut down at Moorer Ave.

Multiple trees are also down across the city.

Utility companies are warning to stay away from downed power lines. There are reported to be several lines down in the Hardeeville area. If you see any please stay away and do not touch. Call 1-888-333-4465 to report where the line is located If you smell gas leave the location and call 1-888-815-0083.

There is no timeline for when the roadway will re-open.