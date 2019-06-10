Kroger recalls frozen berries for possible Hepatitis contamination

(WSAV) – Kroger is recalling some frozen berries due to possible hepatitis contamination.

The recalled products are the 16 and 48 ounce Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley and the 16 ounce Private Selection Frozen Blackberries.

Kroger said it was told by the FDA that a sample of the frozen berries tested positive for Hepatitis A.

Customers are advised to not consume the recalled products and can return them to the store for a refund or replacement.

Customers can also contact Kroger with questions at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight, and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

