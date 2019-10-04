King Authur flour recall issued due to possible E-coli contamination concerns

1  of  2
(CNN) – King Authur Flour issued a recall due to concerns over possible E-coli contamination.

The voluntary recall covers certain lots of unbleached all-purpose flour in 5-pound and 25-pound bags

This is an expansion of another recall announced in June.

According to the company, there have been no confirmed illnesses linked to the product.

The FDA is urging people to throw away affected products.

Consumers can also put in for a refund on King Arthur’s website.

The CDC warns consumers to not eat raw products made with flour.

