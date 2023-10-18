SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Kids in the Coastal Empire are getting revved up for Reading Rallies.

Superintendent of the Savannah Chatham-County Public School System (SCCPSS), Denise Watts, says they’re aimed at improving early literacy for children.

“Literacy is the passport to the future. It’s a skill that all of our students need both now and in their future lives, and we’re just so excited today to have the opportunity to celebrate literacy in our district, of course with Malcolm Mitchell, the star of the show, here to really get our kids pumped up and excited about literacy in our district.”

The United Way is teaming up with University of Georgia football great and New England Patriot Malcolm Mitchell for this “Reading Rally” initiative. Mitchell is bringing a magician and his new book to excited second graders for pep rally-style gatherings in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties. Each school will also receive a teacher’s guide and an animated video of Malcolm reading the book for continued classroom engagement.

Brynn Grant of the United Way of the Coastal Empire tells us why it’s important to make sure kids are reading at their appropriate levels saying, “We care because if our children cannot read at third grade, then they cannot learn in later years of their education, and that’s critical for a successful life.”

The Reading Rally will be at Bryan County Elementary from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., Mcallister Elementary from 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and Liberty County High School from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.