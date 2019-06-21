Savannah DBA wants you to go plogging

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah community is invited to go plogging this weekend.

What’s plogging? By definition, it’s a combination of running and picking up litter. It originated in Sweden in 2016.

Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) is hosting “Savannah Plogging” on Saturday, June 22. The organization says material pickup and light refreshments in front of City Market’s Wild Wings.

“We think that this is a great opportunity to do something different and give back to the community,” said SDBA President Gina Peper. The association is partnering with several local organizations for this unique litter pick up day.

Each person or team can select the area they would like to cover, whether it’s by their business or neighborhood.

There will be prizes for participants who submit pictures of their orange bags on Facebook.

To register for the event, visit here.