Kamal Harris holds town hall in Beaufort Co. this Saturday

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Manchester, NH. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris hosts a town hall in Bluffton Saturday. That town hall takes place at University South Carolina – Bluffton. Doors open at 4:30 PM and the program begins at 5 PM.

Saturday morning Harris headlines the Charleston County Democratic Party’s Blue Jamboree.

This will be Harris’ eleventh trip to South Carolina as a presidential candidate.

Harris is one of 19 candidates with hopes of being the Democratic presidential nominee.

