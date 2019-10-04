Kamal Harris holds town hall in Beaufort Co. this Saturday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris hosts a town hall in Bluffton Saturday. That town hall takes place at University South Carolina – Bluffton. Doors open at 4:30 PM and the program begins at 5 PM.
You can RSVP for the event HERE.
Saturday morning Harris headlines the Charleston County Democratic Party’s Blue Jamboree.
This will be Harris’ eleventh trip to South Carolina as a presidential candidate.
Harris is one of 19 candidates with hopes of being the Democratic presidential nominee.