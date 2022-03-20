PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile.
Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Newport subdivision on Cordage Circle.
The juvenile victim has been transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The victim’s age has not yet been released.
Police are investigating the shooting. No further details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 on air and online for more details.