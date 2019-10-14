Juvenile charged after viral dog swinging video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department (SPD) and Chatham County Animal Services launched a joint investigation this month into a viral video that showed someone swinging a dog in the air.

SPD confirmed on Monday that the investigation has resulted in criminal charges

SPD says it launched the investigation when officers became aware of the viral video circling on Facebook.

The video shows someone swinging what appears to be a small animal as it goes airborne. Originally, Chatham County Animal Services thought the animal could be a toy.

Police say the family of the person in the video came forward and told police he was a juvenile. SPD will not release his name.

Chatham County Animal Services examined the dog and determined that it did not have any injuries after the incident.

Police also discovered that the individual was not the owner of the dog. The dog was returned to the owner. And police say the juvenile will no longer have contact with the dog.

Chatham County Animal Services recommended that SPD charge the juvenile with animal cruelty.

SPD says its juvenile officers will follow up with the individual and educate him on animal endangerment.