Jury deliberations begin in 2015 Savannah State murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A four-year wait is in the final moments for an Atlanta family, whose son was fatally shot at Savannah State University (SSU).

Jury deliberations began early Thursday afternoon in the trial for the murder of Christopher Starks, a junior and football player at SSU. Justin Stephens is accused of fatally shooting Starks in the school’s Student Union in late Aug. 2015.

Prosecutors contend the gunfire occurred shortly after a fight broke out in the student union after words were exchanged between Stephens and Starks.

Christopher Starks (L) Justin Stephens (R)

In a surprise move, Stevens decided to execute his right to not testify in his defense on Wednesday. That led to closing arguments, jury instructions, then deliberations just three days into the trial.

There are 10 counts in the indictment against Stevens, including murder. If convicted on all counts Stephens faces life in prison.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you the latest on-air and online.