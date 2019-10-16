Junkanoo fundraiser shifts into high gear with Mercedes & Harley raffle

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga., – (WSAV) Weeks of fundraising will culminate a Hurricane Dorian relief drive for Bahamians with a strong tie to Tybee Island and Savannah. The Original Crab Shack is set to host an event to benefit the Junkanoo performers who star on the restaurant’s float in the St. Patrick’s Day Parades on Tybee Island and in Savannah.

Barabbas and The Tribe have been a fixture in the festivities for 17 years, bringing their Caribbean culture and rhythms to the celebration of Irish culture. Right now, several members of the troupe are among those who lost everything when Hurricane Dorian devastated the island nation. Stephanie Hamilton says people started contributing to their effort days after the storm, but now anonymous donors have added a Mercedes Benz convertible and a custom Harley Davidson motorcycle to raffle off to benefit the Junkanoo, “We can all really pool together to help these people who have lost everything and who have brought so much of themselves and their culture to Savannah, we’re hoping everybody will help us in giving back,” said Hamilton.

Quentin “Barabbas” Woodside leads the Junkanoo who participate in the parades here. He says his organization has been doing community work in the Bahamas for years, helping people who fall through the cracks there and his work is needed now more than ever. as several projects have been put on hold after the storm. The fundraising effort here can help, ” We have a baby who born last year. She born blind and cleft lip. And here at Junkanoo World, we were raising $10,000 for her before the storm. And we have a lot of other unfortunate people right now, right now, prior to the storm.”, Woodside said by phone, adding that the generosity from Georgia will make a difference in their efforts to help them rebuild, “This is taking a, a great burden off our shoulder right now to continue to do what we do. It will go a long long way. It is a blessing from the skies. It is a blessing from God. Thank you,” Woodside said.

Woodside will be on hand to draw the winning raffle tickets for a 2003 Mercedes Benz SL 500 convertible and a 2001 883 Custom Harley Davidson Motorcycle. It’s $25 per ticket or 4 tickets for $100. The drawing will be held at the Crab Shack on Tybee Island on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 6-9 pm. The drawings are set for 9;00 p.m. but there will also be a live auction featuring Southeastern Trade and Auction Company’s “Hippie Auctioneer”. Raffle tickets for the car and motorcycle are available online if you visit here. You do not have to be present to win.